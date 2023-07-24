Hurricane season is getting longer thanks to hotter temperatures

Hurricane season officially runs June 1 through November 30, but Louisiana State Climatologist and LSU professor Barry Keim and a group of researchers are finding that hurricane season is starting earlier and ending later each year.

“Seven of the last eight years we’ve had named storms form before hurricane season officially began on June 1. We technically had a named storm in January of 2023,” says Keim, who is part of LSU’s geography and anthropology department.

The main driver behind this extension of hurricane season is that sea temperatures are warmer, which Keim says is a product of climate change globally. The surface of the ocean needs to reach 80 degrees Fahrenheit for a tropical storm or hurricane to form, and the water is at this temperature for a longer period of time than in decades past.

Keim is working with researchers from LSU, the University of New Hampshire and Colorado State University, along with the Southern Climate Impact Planning Program. SCIPP is a collaboration between LSU, University of Oklahoma, Texas A&M and a small business called Adaptation International that aims to leverage research to help communities in the southcentral U.S. plan for and mitigate the impacts of weather and climate.

While Keim says they’re not the first to discover this early onset of recent hurricane seasons, they are the first to analyze it historically.

