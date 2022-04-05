Hurricane Ida’s winds reached 150 mph, tying Laura’s ferocity

The National Hurricane Center today released its final report on Hurricane Ida, which struck Louisiana on Aug. 29 of last year, finding that the storm’s 150 mph winds tied Ida with Laura from 2020 and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856, WAFB-TV reports.

Ida produced a peak storm surge of 9-14 feet above normally dry ground on the east bank of the Mississippi River and 6-12 feet on the west bank of the river, including Jefferson, Lafourche, and Plaquemines parishes, the NHC reports.

Ida is the second-most damaging hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana behind Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The remnants of Ida caused a tornado outbreak and catastrophic flooding across the northeastern U.S. Officials estimate Ida caused over $75 billion in damages. Read the full story.