Hurricane Idalia threatens Louisiana with even higher insurance rates

Even though Louisiana escaped the destructive wrath from Hurricane Idalia, the storm could still impact the state when it comes to insurance premiums.

“If you’re on a negative trajectory in Florida, it’s going to impact Louisiana,” Jesse Keenan, a professor of sustainable real estate and urban planning at Tulane University, tells Fox 8. “Every time we get a big hurricane, whether it’s impactful or not, it’s going to let [companies] reset the pricing, both in the primary insurance market and the insurance the insurers buy, called reinsurance.”

Florida, which is experiencing its own insurance crisis, is home to a number of companies also active in Louisiana, Keenan says, meaning it could lead to increases in premiums.

Reinsurance costs, which insurance carriers buy to protect themselves, may also go up, says Brian Keefer, president of Allied Trust & Insurance.

“Losses elsewhere, outside of Louisiana, can impact the cost of reinsurance that we’re having to pay because it impacts that capacity and the rates [reinsurance companies] are willing to pay,” Keefer says. Read the full story.