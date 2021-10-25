Hurricane Ida contributes to state losing 30,000 jobs in September

Preliminary Louisiana employment data for September shows a loss of nearly 30,000 seasonally adjusted non-farm jobs from August, and though this is partly due to the impacts of Hurricane Ida, the storm doesn’t account for the overall shift in employment, The News Star reports.

Louisiana’s employment numbers for September show that most of the job losses occurred in the New Orleans Metropolitan Statistical Area, but there are losses in other parts of the state that did not experience any hurricane damage, according to Patrick Scott, Louisiana Tech University assistant professor of economics and director for the Center for Economic Research.

“Clearly, this is something bigger than Hurricane Ida,” Scott says. “Now, whenever New Orleans gets a sniffle, the state gets a cold, and that’s traditional when it comes to employment—it’s such a large MSA. … But there’s other job losses happening.”

While southeast Louisiana experienced the brunt of Hurricane Ida and northern cities like Shreveport were spared the torrential rain and wind. Nonetheless, every metro area except for three—Alexandria, Monroe and Lake Charles—lost jobs from August to September. Baton Rouge lost 600 jobs, faring better than Shreveport, Lafayette, Houma and New Orleans. Read the full story.