Hunting and fishing booking app Mallard Bay closes $1.8M funding round 

Mallard Bay, an online marketplace for booking hunting and fishing trips, today announced the closing of its $1.8 million funding round led mostly by angel investors.

The app, which is backed by Waitr founder Chris Meaux, was created by a group of current and former LSU students including Meaux’s son Logan, Joel Moreau, Tam Nguyen and Wyatt Mallett.

Mallard Bay secured funding from major investors such as The Softeq Venture Studio, the Callais family, Varco Investments, the Rio Grande Valley Angel Network and other angel investors.

Mallard Bay is an Airbnb-style marketplace where outdoor enthusiasts and guides can connect and book hunting and fishing trips. Mallard Bay also provides back-office solutions to help these businesses showcase their trips, manage their books and accept payments.

Since launching in late November 2021, Mallard Bay has onboarded more than 230 outfitters and charters that offer hundreds of guided experiences across 35 states and seven countries.

