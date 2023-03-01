Hundreds of US companies pledging to hire more Hispanics  

More than 300 companies including Nike, IBM, and Airbnb have signed on to a corporate pledge to hire more Hispanics, Axios reports.

Advocates of what’s been dubbed the Hispanic Promise 2.0 say creating more career pathways for employees and economic opportunities for customers will be key to growth in all industries.

The new framework for the hiring push will formally launch Thursday but was first presented in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Critics of the effort say that it’s easy for companies that are under social pressure to diversify their ranks to not follow through. Read the full story.