Hudson will block Metro Council discussion tonight of White’s BREC breakup bill

Now that Sen. Bodi White’s bill to break up BREC and create independent park systems for the cities of Central and Zachary has sailed through the full Senate on a 28-6 vote Tuesday, opponents are stepping up their efforts to block the measure before it goes any further.

But they acknowledge they’re up against one of the most powerful members of the Legislature—White chairs the Senate Finance Committee— and have a difficult fight ahead.

Several members of the Metro Council were hoping to discuss SB205 at their meeting later today. Council Chairman Lamont Cole, who opposes the bill, placed an emergency item on the agenda so council members could express their concerns and potentially pass a resolution taking an official position on the matter, one way or the other, even though such a move would have no force of law.

“I’m interested in having a conversation on this as a council,” says Council member Rowdy Gaudet, who supports Cole’s efforts and joined Cole at the Legislature yesterday for a meeting with White. “We appoint six of the nine BREC board members. The BREC commission itself is contained within our plan of government, so there is relevance to our discussing it.”

But procedurally, council members must agree unanimously to add the item to the meeting agenda and at least one council member says he will oppose it.

“I don’t know that we as a council can truly debate the issue because we don’t have the author or the people supporting it here,” says Council member Dwight Hudson, who says he plans to object to having the discussion at today’s meeting.

Hudson says he supports White’s bill because it gives local governments more control over how their tax dollars are being spent and how agencies like the park system are being run.

Opponents, who include Central Mayor David Barrow, say while there’s talk about keeping dollars local, there’s been no mention of whether residents of Central and Zachary will end up having to pay more to fund their own park systems.

The fiscal note attached to SB205 says it is unable to determine how much the new systems will cost.

“With no information, how can anyone be in favor of this?” Barrow says.

The bill does note that BREC’s revenues will decrease by roughly $5 million a year, and that its expenses will go down by an estimated $1.2 million, a roughly $4 million hit that BREC’s $60 million operating budget could absorb, even though officials hope they won’t have to.

Had an earlier version of the bill been approved, the financial impact on BREC would have been much worse. White’s original bill also called for creating a separate park system for the prospective city of St. George, which would have reduced BREC’s revenues by nearly $12 million.

But Sen. Franklin Foil, whose district includes St. George, amended the bill to leave St. George parks in the BREC system for now.

Cole says it’s less about the money at this point than the precedent the bill sets.

“This opens the door and once you open that door, there is no guarantee that it closes with this one initiative,” Cole says. “We could potentially see Baker and then maybe St. George again and then maybe the Scotlandville community says they want to run their own parks.”

BREC, meanwhile, released the results of a poll today of 425 registered voters, more than two-thirds of whom rate the park system as good or excellent.

The survey also found that 56% had not heard of White’s bill and another 21% opposed it.