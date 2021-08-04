Dwight Hudson presses mayor on Baton Rouge drainage project funding 

East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Dwight Hudson is pressing Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s office for a plan to increase funding for drainage projects.

Hudson’s request, submitted Tuesday for an upcoming council agenda, follows the council’s rejection last week of his plan to divert almost $6 million in annual tax revenue from libraries and pest control to drainage.

Broome says a plan to improve drainage without raising taxes is in the works and details will be released before the end of the year. Hudson says all options should be considered.

“There isn’t going to be a popular proposal,” Hudson says. “At the end of the day, it’s going to require more money. Either other departments will take cuts, or we’ll have to propose new taxes or new fees.”

Hudson says his council agenda submission requests a report from Broome’s office regarding the administration’s plan to clear a three-year backlog of drainage maintenance requests and ensure that there is a fully operational maintenance program moving forward. He wants the report to include an estimate of annual revenue to fully fund drainage maintenance, any ideas the administration is exploring to supply the money, and a “full accounting” of federal American Rescue Plan dollars that will be allocated to drainage projects or maintenance.

A public hearing would be held Oct. 13.

While a new property tax could be one way to raise more money, Hudson suggests that might not be the fairest way to go. He says some cities charge a “stormwater utility” fee based on how much the property is contributing to the overall flood risk, rather than the value of the property.

He says getting the various agencies that receive dedicated tax dollars to agree to give up part of their funding is unlikely.

“At some point, leaders have got to be leaders and make tough decisions,” Hudson says.

Broome says $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding is helping the city-parish clean 2,400 storm drains, dig out 1,300 ditches and fix 1,100 cave-ins. Officials plan to expand the initiative to include waterways such as Bayou Machac.

“At the same time, City-Parish is developing a robust long-term revenue plan—that will not raise taxes on citizens—to meet the current and future drainage maintenance needs of our community,” Broome says in a prepared statement. “This plan has been in development for some time now, and we will communicate details as soon as possible. Our goal is to make a more specific announcement before the end of the year.”