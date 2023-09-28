How you can use the latest ChatGPT upgrades at work 

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI plans to roll out voice and image capabilities to ChatGPT users who pay for the chatbot’s premium membership or its enterprise version.

The voice capabilities will allow users to have spoken conversations with the chatbot, similar to how users interact with virtual assistants like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, while the image capabilities will allow ChatGPT to analyze uploaded images and answer questions about them. Both could lead to new applications for businesses, according to Inc.

In its announcement, the company provided examples of how the voice assistant could be used to workshop speeches, rehearse presentations, and answer general questions. Read the full story.