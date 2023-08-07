How will U.S.S. Kidd’s temporary relocation affect the downtown museum?

The U.S.S. Kidd is expected to be absent from downtown for at least a year as it undergoes repairs too extensive to be completed while docked in Baton Rouge, WBRZ reports. This will mark the first time since the ship’s arrival in 1982 that it will be away from downtown.

The Kidd, the second most trafficked tourist attraction in Baton Rouge behind Tiger Stadium, is expected to be sent to a dry dock in New Orleans for $6.3 million in renovations, however no concrete plans have been made for its repair location, says Parks Stephenson, the executive director at the U.S.S. Kidd Museum.

“There’s no doubt our visitors will miss the Kidd during its temporary relocation. However, the short-term challenge will ultimately be worthwhile,” says Laura Cating, Visit Baton Rouge’s senior vice president of marketing and communications. “These updates will help ensure the ship is available for decades to come.”

When the ship returns it is expected to have a new look, alongside routine patch-ups. In the meantime, Stephenson tells WBRZ-TV he’s thinking of ways to continue bringing in guests.

“I’d like to keep the museum not just open, I’d like to keep it active,” he says. “I do have plans to make this museum and this ship more of an attraction.” Read the whole story.