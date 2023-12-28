How will new tax changes affect small business owners in 2024?

In 2024, small business owners will be forced to grapple with an uncertain federal tax code ahead of significant changes in 2025, Inc. magazine reports.

Here are five key tax concerns and considerations for entrepreneurs in the new year.

The expiring Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

In 2025, the expiration of key provisions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will significantly impact small businesses. The potential loss of the 199A pass-through deduction is a major concern for small business owners, as it has played a crucial role in maintaining profitability.

Political roadblocks

Recent unproductive legislative sessions and the upcoming presidential election are potential roadblocks to major tax reforms in 2024.

The consequences of higher rates

Entrepreneurs, facing a potentially high-rate environment in 2024 despite Federal Reserve hints at interest rate cuts, must be strategic in navigating a dynamic tax landscape.

The Employee Retention Credit deadline

Businesses have until April 15 to claim the 2020 Employee Retention Credit, a COVID-19 stimulus measure designed to encourage employee retention during the pandemic.

5. Will the Supreme Court blow up the entire tax code?

The outcome of a Supreme Court case, Moore v. United States, may have major consequences on the federal tax code. The court’s decision could significantly impact Congress’s ability to tax unrealized income.

Read more from Inc.