How FTC’s proposed changes will affect mergers and acquisitions

The Federal Trade Commission announced Wednesday that it is considering a number of changes to the Hart-Scott-Rodino, or HSR, filing rules for mergers and acquisitions, which have not been changed in 45 years.

Brett Beter, partner in the corporate practice group at Jones Walker law firm, says it appears the changes will extend the length of time it takes to close while also increasing the legal and administrative costs for deal-making parties. However, many M&A transactions that take place locally will not be subject to the FTC’s additional requirements.

Currently, M&A deals must be valued at $111.4 million or more to be subject to HSR filing rules, which Beter says will spare small- and medium-sized businesses from the additional requirements.

“If you have a business that’s being sold for $5 million, $10 million, $50 million or even $100 million, this really wouldn’t impact them,” he says.

He says oil and gas is one of the most likely sectors in south Louisiana to be affected by any changes, but it’s difficult to quantify exactly how many deals will be affected because financial terms are often kept private.

If instituted, companies would have to submit more information to the government in advance of closing a deal, including narrative responses and competitive information about the rationale behind the transaction, any horizontal overlaps between the parties, how the deal would affect the labor market, and records about the parties’ prior acquisitions over the previous 10 years.

Accumulating, preparing and submitting the information required under the proposed rules could cost businesses up to $350 million per year, according to an analysis from the Davis Polk law firm.

Although the changes will be more onerous for buyers and sellers who meet the criteria for HSR filings, Beter says the government may be justified in requesting the additional information.

“These are 45-year-old rules. The world has changed so much since they were introduced that the current rules may not be accomplishing what they were intended to accomplish,” he says.

Beter says it will be “many months” before the changes go into effect.