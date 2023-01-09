How Visit Baton Rouge’s Jill Kidder aims to attract more leisure travelers

It’s not shocking that the new president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge’s mission is to get more people to visit Baton Rouge.

But visitation in the Red Stick takes many forms, Jill Kidder says.

Under her direction, Kidder plans for Visit Baton Rouge to reel in more visitors from key demographics such as leisure travelers—people visiting for the sake of visiting, drawn to the city by its “fabulous, authentic Louisiana experience.” The components of that experience, Kidder says, are manifold: sports, music, cuisine, nature, film, history, art.

Kidder also says she wants to attract more group visitation through such events as sports tournaments and professional conferences. But getting them here is only half the battle, she says.

“We can market all day and get those people here the first time, but what we want to do is be sure that we also take care of what I call the potholes—things that would keep a visitor from coming or make them not want to come back again.”

There are the issues we all know about, like crime or weather. But there are other small details that accumulate to determine the overall flavor of someone’s visit. For instance, Kidder cites the hospitality workforce. If hotels and restaurants aren’t adequately staffed to service visitors, the city’s many other charms might get overshadowed by poor service.

