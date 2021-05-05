How viral TikToks are helping businesses take off

Once hailed as just an app for Gen-Zers, TikTok has become a crucial social media tool for companies looking to attract customers of all ages, Inc. reports.

While that might seem like an obvious strategy for an e-commerce brand that does all of its sales online, increasingly the short-form video app also is helping brick-and-mortar businesses take off.

For example, Nina Berenato began making TikToks about how she creates jewelry by hand in her studio and retail space in the Domain Northside neighborhood of Austin, Texas, to drum up online sales during quarantine. The account drove about 80% of the company’s e-commerce business and helped get the store through COVID-19.

One move that helped: Berenato made a TikTok video explaining how her jewelry was featured in Beyonce’s July 2020 music film after a friend had recommended her to the singer’s team as someone who could work fast. Beyonce’s team requested 20 pieces to be delivered in 48 hours. Berenato pulled it off, and her TikTok video about the experience racked up 1.5 million views in 24 hours.

Overall, Berenato estimates TikTok now drives about 30% of her online and in-person sales. She tries to post on the platform at least three times a week. Read the full story.