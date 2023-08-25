How U.S. Rep. Garret Graves wants to preserve historic stadiums like Death Valley 

LSU’s Tiger Stadium has gained a powerful protector with the launch of a congressional caucus dedicated to preserving historic college football venues.

U.S. Rep Garret Graves, a Baton Rouge Republican, is launching the bipartisan Historic Stadium Caucus with the help of Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, that aims to preserve the integrity of historic stadiums while adapting them to meet the evolving community needs.

“When Tiger fans walk into Death Valley on Saturday nights, they do more than watch a football game—they walk into a 99-year-old local icon that supports our regional economy,” Graves said in a press release.

In addition to Tiger Stadium, which is entering its 100th season, the following stadiums will participate in the caucus:

Beaver Stadium (Penn State University, State College, Pennsylvania)

Camp Randall Stadium (University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin)

Cotton Bowl (Dallas, Texas)

Davis Wade Stadium (Mississippi State University, Starkville, Mississippi)

Franklin Field (University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania)

Husky Stadium (University of Washington, Seattle, Washington)

Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn University, Auburn, Alabama)

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (University of Southern California, Los Angeles, California)

Memorial Stadium (University of California, Berkeley, California)

Memorial Stadium (University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois)

Memorial Stadium (Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina)

Nippert Stadium (University of Cincinnati, Cincinnati, Ohio)

Rose Bowl Stadium (Pasadena, California)

Spartan Stadium (San Jose State University, San Jose, California)

Vaught–Hemingway Stadium at Hollingsworth Field (University of Mississippi, Oxford, Mississippi)

Wallace Wade Stadium (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina)

Yale Bowl (Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut).

The caucus, which will include representatives from the districts in which the stadiums are located as well as those interested in the historic preservation of the stadiums, will focus on security enhancements, technological upgrades and funding for infrastructure updates.

“It is important to remember that these historic stadiums are not just grass, goalposts and concrete,” Rose Bowl President Dedan Brozino said. “They are a point of pride for cities and states where generations have come together to cheer, celebrate, and create lasting memories.”



Graves and Pocan will circulate a letter asking their colleagues to join the caucus, according to the press release.

This story was first published by Louisiana Illuminator.