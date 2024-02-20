How to use employee surveillance measures without eroding trust  

There’s a growing movement to track employee productivity through increasingly sophisticated technology, such as desktop surveillance, biometric smart badges, location tracking, or desk heat sensors.

It can be intrusive, but it also provides opportunities for gaining insights into employee behavior, such as which applications they use most frequently or whether they’re at risk of overworking based on their work patterns and productivity, Harvard Business Review reports.

While the ultimate decision to use these technologies typically comes from upper management, implementation and utilization of such systems typically falls on supervisors.

New academic research suggests that when information obtained through monitoring is used for control purposes (e.g., performance review), employees are more likely to engage in counterproductive behavior, such as time thievery, inattentiveness, cyberloafing, or tardiness. However, when the information obtained through monitoring was used for feedback, employees continued to trust.

It is a fine line for supervisors to walk, and sifting through the data provided by this technology can be difficult. Read the full story from Harvard Business Review, which offers suggestions for how managers can deploy employee surveillance tools for their benefit.