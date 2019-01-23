How to transition seamlessly to a remote workforce  

What if the best way to improve the office were to eliminate it?

A 2017 Gallup study found that 43% of Americans worked from home at least part of the time, Inc. reports, and many more would like to. Working remotely offers the advantages of no commute, choose-your-own attire, and more organic scheduling.

As more employers and employees embrace working remotely, here are some tips to ease the transition:

Use technology to keep teams engaged. A remote workforce can become disconnected and uncoordinated if you’re not careful. Technology ensures that ideas and information, both formal and informal, flow throughout the organization. Videoconferencing, group chats, online training modules, and digital recognition platforms are all great tools for keeping employees engaged.

Update employment policies to facilitate remote work. You’ll need to differentiate which jobs at your company require daily, on-site attendance and which ones offer more flexibility. Also have to consider ways to establish accountability for those who work off-site.

Equip managers for the transition. Leading remotely is not as easy as following remotely. Managers face an out-sized burden whenever staff members leave the office, so it’s important to prepare them even more extensively than employees.

