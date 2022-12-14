How to tell when your hybrid work schedule isn’t working 

More and more businesses have at least a portion of employees who spend some of their time working in the office and some time working remotely. However, it’s not always clear whether they’ve arrived at the “right” hybrid model—that is, the version of hybrid that boosts individual productivity, team collaboration and organizational innovation.

Figuring out if your company’s approach is a winner is challenging, The Wall Street Journal reports. It can sometimes be easier to see signs that the current plan isn’t working. Such signs include:

Managers are out of sync with their teams. If managers are spending a lot more time in the office than their teams are—or a lot less—you have a problem. Video calls persist for on-site employees. If your hybrid approach isn’t reducing the volume of video calls, it is a sign that you’re failing to make the most of your staff’s in-office, face-to-face time, or that you are making people come into the office for no reason. Work hours are expanding. Maybe some executives still see 12-hour workdays as a badge of honor, but for a lot of employees, that just leads to burnout and resentment. And that’s one risk of a hybrid schedule, since days crammed full of video calls and meetings often push other work into the wee hours. People miss the pandemic. “Remember when we were all working remotely?” is a question that should ring an instant alarm. When you hear your employees waxing nostalgic for the days of full-time remote work, you know the return to the office has been less than a clear win.

