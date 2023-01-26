How to protect intellectual property minus noncompete agreements 

Noncompete agreements have long been used by companies to protect intellectual property, but the Federal Trade Commission last week proposed a ban on the contracts, leaving business owners wondering how else they can protect intellectual property.
This process starts with business leaders sitting down and identifying what parts of their business can be classified as intellectual property and then reevaluate employee contracts to see how those pieces can be safeguarded, says Eric Packel, restrictive covenants and trade secrets litigation chair at Polsinelli law firm.
Here are three other ways companies can keep their IP (including trade secrets) safe without noncompete agreements, Inc. reports:
- Define your terms. Companies should list general responsibilities in their hiring contracts with new employees. That’s a given. With respect to their IP, they’d also be wise to note specific categories of confidential information in their agreements and regularly update them with new categories of confidential information, says Mariko Paul, assistant general counsel and HR consultant at Engage PEO, a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based professional employer organization.
- Opt for other agreements. The proposed rule from the FTC, on its face, would not apply to nondisclosure or confidentiality agreements, which prohibit employees from using or disclosing their employer’s intellectual property for the benefit of themselves or a third party.
- Use federal and state protections. Companies can protect their IP if it qualifies as a trade secret under either a state’s Uniform Trade Secrets Act or the Defend Trade Secrets Act. Under these laws, if an employee obtains employment with a direct competitor, they are barred from disclosing, using, or benefiting from your company’s confidential and proprietary information. Read the full story from Inc.