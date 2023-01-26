How to protect intellectual property minus noncompete agreements 

Noncompete agreements have long been used by companies to protect intellectual property, but the Federal Trade Commission last week proposed a ban on the contracts, leaving business owners wondering how else they can protect intellectual property.

This process starts with business leaders sitting down and identifying what parts of their business can be classified as intellectual property and then reevaluate employee contracts to see how those pieces can be safeguarded, says Eric Packel, restrictive covenants and trade secrets litigation chair at Polsinelli law firm.

Here are three other ways companies can keep their IP (including trade secrets) safe without noncompete agreements, Inc. reports: