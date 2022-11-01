How to make sure you aren’t missing Slack messages 

If you work in an office, you’ve probably seen the following Slack message: “Sorry, I didn’t see this until now.”

The group-chat app owned by Salesforce Inc. has become vital for many companies during the hybrid-work era. However, unlike typical messaging apps—which notify users of each incoming message on their phones and computers—Slack depends on a web of settings and rules to determine when and where you should see a notification, The Wall Street Journal reports. It’s designed to guess when a worker is at their desk and when they’re up and about to cut down on potentially needless or redundant alerts.

But Slack’s built-in smarts can also cause frustrations, and the best way to improve it is to update the app’s notification settings under the “When I’m not active on desktop …” category. Make sure you select “immediately, even if I’m active.” You can check a box beneath this setting to have certain notifications sent to you via email as well. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal, which includes more tips for optimizing Slack (subscription).