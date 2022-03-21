How to get employees to come back to the office   

The reasons behind the Great Resignation are as varied as the movement is widespread. Yes, people want to get paid more money or they want a better job title, but some people crave more flexibility or continued work-from-home perks. So when you’re calling people back into the office, take care, as you may end up losing some of your top employees.
As they return to the workplace, “organizations need to consider how it’s going to make people feel,” says James Bailey, professor of leadership and management at George Washington University. “You’re going to change their lives, so be sensitive.”
Here’s how to handle the return to work, delicately, according to Inc.:
- Make it clear why you want people back. Tell your team why you want them back: It’s good for the organization, as collaboration and creative collisions are more likely to happen when you’re all together. But it’s also good for employees, and you should definitely broadcast the reasons why that is.
- Let employees voice their resistance. Chances are you’re going to have some people resist the return to the workplace. It’s important that these “active resistors,” as Bailey calls them, don’t feel like their opinions are being shunned in the process, as it could foster resentment and, in the worst case, lead to multiple resignations.
- Revisit employee contracts. Before speaking with any employee about their relocation, revisit the employee’s original contract to determine how it was written.
- Consider other options of employment. There are ways to keep your best employees around even if they’ve moved away. First, you could hire them as a consultant. You could also offer them a different position at the company that allows them to continue to work remotely if such a position exists.
- Offer return-to-work incentives. Consider offering programs that make coming back a little easier. This can include traditional cash incentives to cover relocation costs, or the costs of child care, or more flexible hours for when people do come in, such as allowing employees to leave early to pick up children. Read the full story from Inc.