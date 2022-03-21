How to get employees to come back to the office   

The reasons behind the Great Resignation are as varied as the movement is widespread. Yes, people want to get paid more money or they want a better job title, but some people crave more flexibility or continued work-from-home perks. So when you’re calling people back into the office, take care, as you may end up losing some of your top employees.

As they return to the workplace, “organizations need to consider how it’s going to make people feel,” says James Bailey, professor of leadership and management at George Washington University. “You’re going to change their lives, so be sensitive.”

Here’s how to handle the return to work, delicately, according to Inc.: