How to foster a better connection among your team members  

If you want a committed team at your company, you have to have a connected team, writes bestselling author Jon Gordon in his new advice column.

Connection leads to commitment. But connection doesn’t happen by accident, and teams don’t magically form bonds that help them overcome defeats and setbacks at work. And while connecting members of a team has always been challenging, it might be even more difficult in today’s world of endless virtual connection, Gordon writes.

From sports teams to school and business teams, most don’t make the time to invest in relationships and team building.

Here are few of Gordon’s favorite team-building exercises to create more connection and commitment:

If you really knew me. If you really knew me, you would know this about me. Gordon took a leadership team through this exercise and, at first, members shared very shallow comments like “you would know that I’m very generous and wonderful.” But after challenging them to go deeper and share something vulnerable about themselves, they started sharing meaningful stories and feelings that connected the team in a deep and powerful way.

Share a defining moment. Stand in a circle or sit at round tables and have each team member share the story of a defining moment in their life, one that helped them become who they are today.

Read Gordon’s full column with the rest of his best team-building exercises from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.