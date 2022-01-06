How to fairly ask for more hours from your staff

Employers are filling jobs at a slower rate than expected, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed in December.

However, in that same dataset, the rise in the number of aggregate hours worked was equivalent to the economy adding more than 630,000 new jobs, according to economist Dean Baker in an analysis for the Center for Economic and Policy Research.

So how exactly are businesses convincing workers to take on more hours—and can they do so ethically and fairly? Here are some tips compiled by Inc. to improve the process:

• Be respectful. When workload expectations are already well established, moving the goal posts is a nonstarter. Instead, a simple ask (along with additional compensation) can go a long way, especially for experienced employees.

• Pay up, but creatively. In addition to boosting hourly pay, surprise bonuses and other perks such as extra vacation days can also help employees feel appreciated. But when it comes to enhanced financial benefits, clarity is key: If a bonus is a one-time thing, make sure employees are aware, lest you set a precedent that leads to disappointment down the line.

• Offer flexibility. Flexible work arrangements have increased in popularity over the course of the pandemic, and not just for salaried employees. If you’re asking employees to do more, it can help to give them additional freedom about when they do their work. Read the full story.