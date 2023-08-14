How to craft an effective pitch to win over investors 

One of the most crucial moments in a startup’s life is convincing investors of its worth. Whether an idea is in its earliest stages or in need of that extra push, a solid pitch that connects with investors can elevate a startup to the next level.

During this year’s Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week, Abbey Kish, founder and CEO of Kish Consulting, outlined tips on crafting a pitch to excite investors.

One of the first steps is knowing who you’re giving your pitch to and what they value, Kish says. By inviting them in, they can emotionally invest in the venture.

Kish adds that one must practice selfless communication by building a rapport with an audience to learn more about their needs, wants and pain points.

“I’ll tell people all the time: If you’re not putting your listener first, you should not be speaking,” she says.

Creating compelling content helps explain what a business can do and where the idea comes from. Research and brainstorming helps this, Kish adds, citing Aristotle’s emphasis on speaking before talking.

One of the most important parts of building trust in a pitch is leaving potential investors with an “aha” moment—a concise statement that summarizes everything the business and pitch stand for. The goal, Kish says, is to make an impression of your audience.

“Instead of thinking about everything that’s on the line,” Kish says. “I’m thinking about my listener, I’m thinking about the value that I can provide to them.”

