How to communicate your way out of a crisis

Mellody Hobson stresses the importance of communication with employees when it comes to navigating a company through a crisis.

Inc. magazine recently wrote a feature on Hobson and her experiences with some of the most renowned businesses in the country.

At 31 years old, she became president of Chicago-based asset management firm Ariel Investments and piloted the firm through the 2008 financial crisis. In 2019, she became co-CEO alongside the firm’s founder. The firm currently manages about $17.1 in assets.

She was previously board chair for DreamWorks and helped lead the animation studio through its acquisition by Comcast. Today, Hobson holds board seats at JPMorgan Chase and Starbucks.

Here are a few of Hobson’s tips:

Make your plans public. The first steps to dealing with any difficult situation are to understand the problem and to come up with a plan to address it, Hobson says. But, after that, you have to communicate what you are going to do to people both inside and outside of your company.

Institutionalize dissent. In 2008 and 2009, tensions were running high at Ariel as the financial crisis played out. Communication was strained and, as Hobson puts it, “everyone got really touchy” whenever analysts questioned one another’s work in research meetings. To prevent people from feeling personally attacked, members of the research team were asked to take on the role of “devil’s advocate” for every stock someone was considering purchasing. “It helped for the analysts to know one of your colleagues is assigned to argue the other side,” she says. “They’re not picking on you. They have to come in and create an argument to undermine your thesis.”

