How to communicate difficult news with your team

It’s natural to want to dodge the tough work of sharing bad news with your team at work.

After all, who wants to tell a team that their project was canceled or that several team members will be let go?

Instead of putting the announcement off, blaming higher-ups for the decision, or behaving in a disconnected way, you should present the news in a way that is responsible, honest, caring and patient.

Harvard Business Review put together six principles for having those kinds of tough conversations: