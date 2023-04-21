How to communicate difficult news with your team

It’s natural to want to dodge the tough work of sharing bad news with your team at work.
After all, who wants to tell a team that their project was canceled or that several team members will be let go?
Instead of putting the announcement off, blaming higher-ups for the decision, or behaving in a disconnected way, you should present the news in a way that is responsible, honest, caring and patient.
Harvard Business Review put together six principles for having those kinds of tough conversations:
- Don’t bury the lead—All we do is add anxiety to inevitable shock if you don’t get the news out quickly.
- Pause to give people a moment to process the news—Depending upon the suddenness and potential consequences of your decision, people may not hear anything you say for a few moments.
- Offer understanding and take responsibility—Do your best to explain the tradeoffs leaders faced and the principles and criteria that guided the ultimate decision.
- Don’t expect agreement—Fully acknowledge the impact of the decision and the emotions people might be feeling.
- Show empathy; end with openness—Close with an invitation for both conversation and support.
- Follow through on your promise of support—The only thing that will convince people that you’re sincere about your support is what you do afterward. Read the full story from HBR.