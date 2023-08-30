How to better schedule meetings around your other work 

Most meeting advice focuses on how to make meetings more effective or how to cut down on the number of meetings you have altogether.

But what about how to schedule your meetings alongside other work tasks to best manage your productivity?

As Harvard Business Review reports, new academic research explores this question and finds that many people commit two key errors in organizing their schedules: stacking too many meetings together on the same day or pairing intense meetings with other intense tasks.

Both strategies can actually diminish your ability to recharge and replenish during the day, which can be a detriment to your work. HBR lists a couple of strategies to use when scheduling that could help make the workday more productive around meetings:

Focus on the relative proportion of meeting time to individual work time on a specific day, not just the total hours spent in meetings. This approach requires not overloading a single day with many meetings, even if it may sometimes seem like a time-saving strategy.