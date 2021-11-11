How to better communicate with your team 

Collaboration in the workplace has skyrocketed over the past two decades, but inefficiencies in communication abound and problems have been heightened as employees work remotely. Establishing clarity when it comes to your goals and mission can help foster better collaboration, Inc. reports.

There are three drivers to accomplishing clarity, and, as a leader, it’s important to be able to understand and measure these factors.

The first is connectivity, or how employees are connected through tasks, teams and goals. Using new technologies like work management systems can help you understand and map out your workplace’s connectivity.

The second is visibility. Visibility allows employees to track how their work contributes to broader company goals. Here again, technology can allow employees to view workload distribution and pinpoint when performance is veering off track. Staff members will also be able to take on a data-driven approach when assessing work performance, rather than just going through the motions.

The third is efficiency. Peak efficiency happens when employees are connected across the workplace and is fueled by visibility. Efficiency also allows for a healthy work-life balance and a powerful antidote to burnout.

With a large shift to hybrid or remote work, clarity is few and far between, but in order to empower employees for success, it’s a necessary part of progress in the workplace. Read the full story.