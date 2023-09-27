How to be a more inclusive leader at work 

Leaders play a critical role in fostering inclusivity within their companies. And when they’re good at it, they can see 17% increase in team performance, a 20% increase in decision-making quality, and a 29% increase in team collaboration, Harvard Business Review reports.

Writers at HBR conducted interviews with 40 diversity, equity and inclusion award-winning business leaders from a variety of industries and identified several behaviors that help leaders make their organizations more inclusive.

For one thing, the authors found, inclusive leaders strive for authenticity rather than leadership presence. They note it’s important to create an environment where people can express themselves freely and air dissenting opinions without fear of retribution, by modeling curiosity, humility, and vulnerability.

Also, the writers discovered that inclusive leaders redefine the rules rather than unquestioningly following them. These leaders are not afraid to challenge well-established practices that had outlived their relevance. They actively seek ways to detect practices that excluded certain groups of people and replaced them with new ones that gave more access to underrepresented groups. Read the full story from HBR.