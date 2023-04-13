How tight is the labor market? Raising Cane’s helping managers buy homes

Raising Cane’s is offering a new benefit in response to the tight U.S. labor market: The company is paying closing costs of up to $10,000 for general managers buying their first homes, Bloomberg reports.

The Baton Rouge-born fried chicken chain also has begun paying workers on a weekly basis, up from biweekly, and is raising minimum pay for hourly managers to $18 an hour from $15.

The company seeks to counter perceptions that workers “can’t have work-life balance, they can’t have flexible schedules, they can’t save enough money for a large down payment on a home,” AJ Kumaran, Raising Cane’s co-CEO, told the publication via email.

The company has helped two managers buy homes so far and has seen its staffing levels improve from last year thanks to investments in wages and other perks.

Cane’s has about 700 locations and plans to open more than 100 additional stores this year.

“We need to be staffed to continue our ambitious growth,” Kumaran says.

Recruiting and retaining staff has become a constant struggle for restaurants, prompting major chains such as Starbucks and Chipotle to hike wages and add benefits. However, U.S. employers added fewer jobs in March than in February, while the number of workers seeking unemployment benefits rose last week, which indicates the labor market may be softening.