How three Baton Rouge nonprofits are using donations made during pandemic 

In 2020, author, billionaire and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott—previously known best for being Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife—made it her mission to support the needs of underrepresented people all over the world. Over the last few years, she has donated more than $14 billion to nonprofits. Scott and her team looked far and wide, assessing which nonprofits had a strong history of helping those in need.

Unbeknownst to the Capital City, Scott’s team had its eye on a handful of Baton Rouge nonprofits. During the uncertain time of the pandemic, Scott’s team donated $9 million in unrestricted funds to local nonprofits in Baton Rouge including Capital Area United Way, YWCA Greater Baton Rouge and YMCA of the Capital Area.

InRegister checked in with the selected nonprofits to learn what these donations meant to the organizations, how they've used the funds and what their plans are for the future.