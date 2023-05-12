How this young entrepreneur’s COVID quarantine hobby became a business 

At 13, Amanda Irizarry is already a proud business owner. But she is so much more than an entrepreneur.

She is president of her 4-H club, a track athlete, and an Ascension Public Schools’ 2022-2023 Student of the Year. She weaves lessons from these roles into her handmade clay jewelry line, Clay Corner.

At the start of the pandemic, she picked up a quarantine hobby. She stocked up on Sculpey clay to start molding her jewelry. By the summer of 2021, she launched Clay Corner. With guidance from her parents, Yomary Sotomayor and Peter Irizarry, she was fielding custom orders and preparing for pop-up markets.

Though school work and extracurriculars are her first priority, her free time is devoted to business tasks: fulfilling orders, creating cards or assembling shipping boxes.

“Whenever I’m bored, I just do something about my business,” she says.

Irizarry rolls clay flat and then uses stamps or her hands to create designs. She bakes the clay, then adds hardware to make them wearable.

Read the full story about Irizarry’s business from 225 magazine.