How this Baton Rouge video creator became famous on TikTok 

For Danah Clipa, 30, every day is a “DanahBananaa day.”

And for her TikTok followers (1.1 million and counting), it’s a phrase, named after the handle on her TikTok account @DanahBananaa, they’ve come to use when they want to treat themselves.

“I’ve gotten tagged in so many videos of people saying, ‘I’m having a Danah Banana happy day’ and doing all the things that make them happy,” she says. “It’s probably one of the best feelings ever.”

At the same time, she’s garnered praise for being honest about her struggles with mental health.

Clipa became a full-time content creator a little over four years ago, first starting with self-taught makeup tutorials on YouTube. As she expanded into other platforms, the Lake Charles native who has lived in Baton Rouge for over six years, saw her TikTok follower count take off during the height of the pandemic.

Today, Clipa creates slice-of-life videos showing cocktail and coffee recipes, beauty tips and shopping hauls. Baton Rouge eateries and locales often make an appearance, including a collaboration with Companion Animal Alliance showcasing pets up for adoption or fostering.

Clipa sat down with 225 magazine to share the ups and downs of content creation as a career and why she feels it’s important to be transparent with her followers about mental health.

