How the latest Fed rate hike will affect small business loans 

With the Federal Reserve’s latest rate hike adding half a percentage point to the cost of debt capital and reaching its highest level in 15 years, the majority of small business loans will hit the double-digit interest level for the first time since 2007, CNBC reports.

The cost of taking out loans, and making monthly interest payments on business debt has already been rising swiftly after successive rate hikes of 0.75 percentage points from the Fed, but the 10% level is a psychological threshold that small business loan experts say will weigh on many entrepreneurs who have never experienced a loan market this elevated.

Small Business Administration lenders are limited to a 3% maximum spread over the prime rate. With Wednesday’s rate hike raising the prime to 7.5%, the most common SBA loans will now surpass the 10% interest level. It’s the highest level for the prime rate since September 2007.

A monthly NFIB survey of business owners released earlier this week found that the percentage of entrepreneurs who reported financing as their top business problem reached its highest reading since December 2018. Read the full story.