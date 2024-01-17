How the economy might change as women gain more financial power 

Over the next 10 years, women in America will have greater economic power than their predecessors in previous generations. The ripple effects of this shift will change the economic landscape, The Washington Post reports.

The newspaper notes that women have been attaining more college degrees than men for more than 20 years and the number of women leading top corporations has grown by 10%.

There are still inequities, however. Women, in general, spending more time caregiving, they often retire with less and less than 3% of capital invested in U.S. start-up businesses goes to companies created by women.

“If women are about to be in control of most of $30 trillion in personal wealth by 2030, as the economists at McKinsey estimate, what will the impact be in our daily economy?” The Post writes. “Will financial advisers create new business models for diverse clienteles? Will advertisers have to reconsider their target audiences? Will women benefit from sex-specific medical research to manage their health better?”

In a new series, The Post analyzes this change in the financial landscape to answer those questions, show how we reached this point in history and what it might mean. Read the series of stories here.