How the Arts Council is connecting culture and commerce

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has launched an initiative that rewards customers for shopping at local businesses.

This month, the Arts Council is distributing 500 “Cultural Currency” loyalty cards around town featuring 13 local business partners. Cardholders get a 15% discount when shopping at the participating businesses. After patronizing the featured businesses and getting the card marked for each one, the cardholder can trade in their completed card for a surprise gift at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center.

“Cultural Currency is there to be a daily reminder that art is what unites us,” Arts Council Director of Development & Philanthropy Lindi Spalatin says. “It’s collaborative. You can’t have a vibrant art scene without collaboration across sectors. I’m excited about what the Cultural Currency says, showing art and strong economies in motion.”

Participating businesses include restaurants and bars like Brasserie Byronz, Bistro Byronz, Tap 65, Teatery, La Divina Italian Cafe, Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar, The Crown Bistro, and Town Square Pizza. Other shops include Time Warp, Red Stick Spice Co., Wanderlust by Abby, Sweet Baton Rouge and The Royal Standard.

The Arts Council’s intentions for the Cultural Currency card are threefold. In addition to encouraging locals to shop at local businesses and connecting the dots between the arts and a thriving economy, Spalatin aims to raise awareness about the Arts Council membership program. After years of declining membership numbers, the Arts Council is exploring ways to reengage the community.

“We are hoping the community sees joining the Arts Council as a member as their commitment to the future of arts and culture,” Spalatin says. “Art is part of what makes communities move from surviving to thriving.”

The first batch of Cultural Currency cards will expire on Jan. 1, 2026. Spalatin says the Arts Council will assess how the cards perform during the first year and plans to turn them into a members-only perk for paying Arts Council members in the future. She plans to partner with roughly the same number of local businesses for the next round of loyalty cards.