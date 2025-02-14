How the area’s residential real estate market fared in January 

The Capital Region housing market saw year-over-year declines in pending sales during January but saw a significant leap in inventory and closed sales, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

The number of homes for sale in the Baton Rouge area, which includes East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, grew 13% from last year. There were 3,054 homes for sale in January, compared to 2,703 in January 2024.

Residential property sales have advanced for four consecutive months. There were 537 closed home sales in January, up 7.2% from January 2024.

With residential real estate prices and days on the market continuing to climb, housing affordability declined by 3.7% in January from a year ago.

The median sales price in January was $261,563, up 1.4% from January 2024.

On the parish level, East Baton Rouge saw a 5.2% rise in the median sales price, growing from $261,313 in January 2024 to $275,000 last month. Prices in Ascension rose 0.4% to $280,000, while the median price in Livingston Parish fell 0.1% to $241,400.

Days on the market until sale reached 79 days, from 76 days in January 2024. The months supply of inventory climbed up 13.9% to 4.1.