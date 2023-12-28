How the advertising industry is changing fast 

Digital agencies were once the hottest segment of the advertising business, serving as key vendors for chief marketing officers to bring their work into the online future and essential acquisition targets for giant ad-agency holding companies.

As their skills gradually became table stakes in marketing—and waves of new disruptive technologies like artificial intelligence washed over the business—such digital shops have been evolving into new types of companies, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Some digital specialists are specializing even further, focusing on just customer experience, or narrowing their work to only data analysis.

But others are growing their services to go beyond the traditional remit of digital agencies, Jay Pattisall, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research, tells WSJ. Agencies are expanding offerings to include technology consulting or creative services, for example.

Read the full story.