How technology is changing the relationship between CFOs and CIOs

Technology is bringing company chief information officers and chief financial officers closer together, reframing a key C-suite relationship, The Wall Street Journal reports.

CIOs and CFOs have always needed to work together, but their dealings have often been adversarial, with the CIO seeking money for their initiatives and the CFO acting as a budgetary gatekeeper. This common dynamic isn’t going away, but as digital technology courses through the business world—and represents money-making or -saving opportunities rather than just operating costs—their conversation has become broader and deeper.

More than ever, CIOs and CFOs find they must understand how the other views the world, even as their respective roles evolve in the pressure-cooker of digital transformation. Read the full story.