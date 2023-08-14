How spending for NIL has impacted TAF

While donors to LSU athletics now can support student-athletes directly through name, image and likeness deals, they don’t seem to be pulling back on their donations to the Tiger Athletic Foundation, according to foundation CEO Matt Borman.

That could change as interest in NIL deals grows, though Borman says he’s not concerned, since it’s not a competition and LSU supporters are all on the same team.

“We certainly understand that there’s only a certain number of dollars out there that LSU fans can invest in our programs,” he says. “[But] our numbers are still growing.”

NCAA rules don’t allow TAF to raise money for NIL. But TAF fundraisers can and do refer potential donors to Bayou Traditions, the NIL collective that backs LSU athletics.

Personal injury attorney Gordan McKernan estimates his business has funded between 60 and 80 NIL deals for LSU athletics, not counting another 20 or so for athletes at other Louisiana universities. Yet he has not changed his giving to TAF, he says.

“This is the new world we live in,” McKernan says, adding that he wants to help LSU athletics stay competitive. “There’s an arms race going on.”