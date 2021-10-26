Broome presenting how Baton Rouge will spend $73M federal windfall on Wednesday

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s administration has been making the rounds with Metro Council members and trying to answer their questions in advance of Wednesday’s council meeting, at which the mayor will present her spending plan for some $73 million in federal money.

The windfall, courtesy of the American Rescue Plan Act, will primarily go to fund drainage needs and public safety.

Among the big ticket items in the total $73 million allocation are:

$20 million for drainage improvements such as clearing out canals, pipes and ditches. The money is in addition to the $22 million in ARP funds allocated to drainage projects in late July.

$14.2 million for law enforcement and crime fighting, including $8 million to replace aging marked and unmarked police department vehicles; $3.3 million to implement gun violence reduction strategies such as community policing; and $1.8 million to upgrade technology.

$9.6 million to replace and upgrade technology and vehicles for firefighters and first responders.

Chief Administrative Officer Darryl Gissel says the administration tried to identify long-standing needs that, if addressed, will save money for the city-parish in the long run.

“Some of our law enforcement vehicles are 10 years old, and our maintenance costs last year were something like $2.4 million,” he says. “So this will help reduce those maintenance expenses.”

Another line item in the ARP budget supplement dedicates $4 million to replacing aging HVAC equipment in certain city-parish buildings. Earlier this month, council member Dwight Hudson questioned the age of the equipment and the need to replace it.

“Some of that equipment dates back to the 1970s,” Gissel says. “It has needed to be replaced with more energy-efficient equipment for a long time. We just never had the money to do it.”

The administration still has few details about a $6 million allocation for a redevelopment project in Scotlandville that calls itself Housing for Heroes and calls for developing some 30 units of affordable housing for first responders.

But Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet, who originally questioned the project, which will be developed by a private developer named Bradly Brown, says after meeting with Broome last week that his concerns about the program and the spending plan overall have been satisfied.

“I have talked with several folks about it and feel it is a worthy project,” Gaudet says. “Our parish has done projects like this all over our community, where we have worked with developers. This is an example of that.”