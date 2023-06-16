How should businesses respond to the massive OMV hack?

A cyberattack on MOVEit, a third-party tool used to transfer large files, has compromised some 6 million records at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, state officials said today.

The attack shows how important it is for businesses to vet their third-party service providers for cybersecurity and resiliency, says Rajesh Narayanan, who chairs LSU’s finance department.

Small businesses can be attacked, too, but firms that aggregate information from numerous companies are especially tempting targets.

“There’s a reason why a third-party aggregator was hacked,” he says.

Millions of Social Security numbers have been compromised, and company benefits payments are linked to Social Security, Narayanan says.

“They need to protect their employees, or at least let their employees know,” he adds.

Casey Tingle, director of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, says state officials do not believe any other state agencies have been compromised by the attack, although it is unclear how many other agencies use the software targeted, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Officials have implemented all of the patches put out by MOVEit to try to prevent further breaches and are working with the federal government on additional measures to make sure the system is safe, Tingle says. They recommend all Louisianans and anyone who believes they may have been affected to monitor their credit ratings, change all passwords, set up an identity protection PIN with the Internal Revenue Service to protect their tax refunds and returns, and report suspected identity theft.

More details on how to take these measures can be found on nextsteps.la.gov, which state officials say will be updated regularly with new information as it becomes available.

The U.S. Department of Energy is among the federal agencies hit in the attack, and Oregon’s equivalent of the OMV also has seen data from millions of records stolen.

