How retailers can work through holiday supply shortages

Demand is strong this holiday season as shoppers return to buying goods in stores and online after a slow 2020 season, but shipping bottlenecks and delays could hurt profit margins.

Nearly half of American small businesses have dealt with domestic supplier delays, even many who tried to get ahead of the demand surge.

Many small businesses are turning to new strategies to satisfy customers, Inc. reports, like sourcing products domestically. Here are more ideas from experts and founders that small businesses can employ.

Over-communicate with customers. Discuss moving shipping dates and don’t leave buyers in the dark.

Put in the work and ask for help. Badly managed stores will suffer, but labor shortages mean stakeholders will put in more hours than usual, meaning they may have to lean on family and friends more.

Shape demand and sell what you have.

Create new supplier relationships. Look to independent makers and people who may have been shut out but have stock.

