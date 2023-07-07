How one Baton Rouge lobbyist is harnessing AI 

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing how business owners and workers do their job as different industries experiment to see how the technology can be applied to their fields.

Baton Rouge lobbyist Mary-Patricia Wray says AI tools like ChatGPT allow her to get more work done than in years past. Wray, founder of Top Drawer Strategies, has been testing ways to use AI at her firm.

“Old school lobbying is dying,” Wray says. “You can’t win your issue by just buying steaks and playing golf. A donation is not going to convince a savvy, young legislator to go home and tell their constituents why they voted a certain way.”

Wray uses AI to draft customized messages to be delivered to constituents, legislators and clients as well as to test the messages without extensive polling. She also says AI allows her interns to take on more complex tasks. AI can also be used to help predict the outcomes of a piece of legislation, she says. By feeding a program the past voting records of a legislator or transcripts of a committee hearing, AI can help predict how a legislator will vote on a certain issue.

“There’s not been a day in the past four of five months where I didn’t use AI to either help communicate something to a client or analyze data,” Wray says. “What used to take 20 minutes takes five minutes now. It allows me to care more about my work without being so drained.”

Lobbying is just one field where artificial intelligence is transforming how workers do their jobs. Other examples include Baton Rouge law firms experimenting with AI to help sort information and Capital Region hospital systems leveraging it to help diagnose patients.