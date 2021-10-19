How not to cause a panic with after-hours work messages

When it comes to understanding the urgency of after-hours emails and Slack messages, there’s a massive gap between senders and recipients, according to a recent study from the London Business School and Cornell.

The person sending a message later in the evening might feel like they’re using a quiet moment to get caught up on correspondence, but the recipients often misjudge how urgently a reply is expected, believing they must provide a fast response, causing undue stress, Inc. reports.

The study, published in Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, polled more than 4,000 workers about their understanding of work-related communication.

One way for managers to prevent additional stress is to add a sentence at the end of their messages. Adding, “This is not an urgent matter so you can get to it whenever you can,” can smooth out the understanding gap and get everyone on the same page.

