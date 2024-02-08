How much remote work is ideal for your health? What one study found 

Researchers behind the WFH Research group, co-founded by Stanford economist Nick Bloom, recently asked more than 4,000 U.S. workers how many work-from-home days each week is the best for their mental and physical health.

On average, workers said 2.5 work-from-home days per week would be best for their mental health, while 2.3 days would be best for their physical health, Inc. reports.

But the responses came in somewhat of a “dumbbell” shape, according to the report, with more workers choosing fully in-person or fully remote work than the various hybrid options. Read the full story.