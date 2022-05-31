How much do the largest U.S. companies pay their workers 

Wages for median workers at the majority of big American companies are higher than they were before the pandemic, with the tight job market helping to lift paydays for many bank tellers, factory workers and software programmers, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Compensation in 2021 for the median worker at 275 companies in the S&P 500 index was higher than in 2019, including 150 companies where it increased 10% or more from 2019, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis.

More than 140 companies, including Netflix and steelmaker Nucor Corp., said their median worker was paid at least $100,000 last year. However, more than three dozen companies, including Walmart and Home Depot, said their median worker made less than $30,000 in 2021. See the full analysis.