How Mid City home decor seller Shop House lets customers visualize purchases

Claire Marron put in plenty of work to renovate a small blue house on Acadian Thruway, but she’s not planning on living there. Instead of making it her permanent residence, she has turned the space into a home decor shop.

Dubbed Shop House, Marron’s venture is Mid City’s newest home store with a curated selection of high-end, consignment furniture and brand-new decor staples like blankets, pillows and rugs. Marron says it became her dream to open the store after years of bargain hunting with friends.

Converting a house as her storefront was not Marron’s initial plan. However, after driving down South Acadian Thruway countless times, the little cottage up for lease caught her attention. Marron then went to work gutting and reimagining the 1,370-square-foot space to create her ideal retail setting—one that allows the customer to see what every item looks like inside a comfortable home.

Read the full story about Shop House from 225 magazine. Subscribe to the free, 225 Daily e-newsletter here to keep up with Baton Rouge art, events and food.