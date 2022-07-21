How mentorship impacted three Baton Rouge leaders’ careers 

Having a mentor is important for every stage of life, whether you’re a CEO or recent college graduate.

In a recent Business Report feature on mentorship, three Baton Rouge businesswomen share their mentorship experiences and explain why mentoring is a building block for communities.

For Norisha Kirts Glover, mentoring is all about sharing the wealth. When Glover, president of NRK Construction, thinks about her success, she says, it’s because of individuals who came along and said they wanted to help her.

Amanda Staiano, an associate professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center, believes mentoring is important because it helps younger generations.

Staiano got a good bit of mentorship from older scientists throughout college and into her career, she says, and that experience led her to work with students.

Meredith Eicher, who is an executive coach in Baton Rouge, says she first sought out a mentor early in her career because she realized she had a lot to learn about being a manager.

