How managers can offer workers more flexibility without losing productivity 

If employees want the benefits of flexibility, they’ll also need to shoulder some of the responsibility that goes with it, like autonomous problem-solving and providing and checking for updates.

However, that doesn’t mean setting them adrift in the storm, Harvard Business Review reports. Managers are still responsible for making sure everyone is rowing to the correct location in the same direction. To increase flexibility for employees without losing productivity— or sanity—managers will need to think differently about how their team operates.

Here are four ways managers can do this: