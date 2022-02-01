How managers can offer workers more flexibility without losing productivity 

If employees want the benefits of flexibility, they’ll also need to shoulder some of the responsibility that goes with it, like autonomous problem-solving and providing and checking for updates.
However, that doesn’t mean setting them adrift in the storm, Harvard Business Review reports. Managers are still responsible for making sure everyone is rowing to the correct location in the same direction. To increase flexibility for employees without losing productivity— or sanity—managers will need to think differently about how their team operates.
Here are four ways managers can do this:
- Rethink when employees work together. It’s just not feasible to provide complete flexibility for tasks that need teamwork. One way to get around this is to, based on the project at hand, let workers know ahead of time to block off a set number of days to work together.
- Analyze which team members need to work at the same time, and with whom. In workplaces with less physical and temporal overlap between employees, managers may also need to reorganize larger teams into systems of smaller, interconnected groups.
- Rethink information sharing. Long waits for status updates or answers to questions can kill productivity. Thus, information availability is critical for flexible workplaces. There are numerous tools to facilitate asynchronous work. But employees must actually use and update them in real time.
- Revisit what employees are working on. Map out each part of the task and how they’re connected to one another to determine when scheduling bursts will be needed and when you can assign discrete pieces of the project to smaller subgroups. Read the full story.